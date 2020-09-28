Home

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
24 Raleigh Street
Leamington
View Map
NOBLE, Nola Gillian. Passed away on Sunday, 27th September 2020 at Resthaven, and is finally at peace. Aged 79 Years. Dearly loved wife of John for 59 wonderful years. Treasured mum and mother in-law to Michael and Robyn, Suzanne and Graeme, and Paula and Rodney. Adored nana to Kendra and Brad, Ethan, Brooke and Hayden, Tate, Drew, Paige and Brad. "You're everywhere except right here, and it hurts." A service for Nola will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge on Friday, the 2nd of October 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations to Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Noble Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
