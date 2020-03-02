Home

Nola Frances (Waugh) NICOLLE

NICOLLE, Nola Frances (nee Waugh). On March 02, 2019 Born December 28, 1926 Died a year ago today. Dearly loved mother of Brian, Maree, Anne and families. Nana of Amber. Husband of Phil d.1965. A long life well lived. If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
