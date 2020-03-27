|
DEDMAN, Nola Evelyn. Passed away on 25 March 2020 in her 90th year at Summerset at Monterey, Hobsonville. Nola was born on 21 December 1930 and passed after a long but determined battle. Nola was the dearly loved wife of the late Merv and cherished Mum and Mother in Law to Sue and Kevin, the late Glenys, and Paul and Liz. Adored Nana to Jason and Sue, Nikola and Karl, Kaitlin, Quinn and Strahan and (Great) Nana Nol to Drew, Bronte, Ryley and Kennedy. Nola was the last of her generation in our family and will be so deeply missed by all. We all loved Nola so very much. Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Summerset Care Centre for their care and love of Nola over the past 19 months. Due to the current Government restrictions, Nola will be cremated in accordance with her wishes and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2020