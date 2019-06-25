|
HIGHT, Nola Esme (nee Johnston). Passed away peacefully on 23 June 2019 at St Andrew's Village in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Stuart and Christine, Suzanne and Henk, Adrienne and Ro. Loved nana of Rebecca and Jason, Tony and Jodie, Hayden and Alissa, David, Anna and Tim. Great nana of Jacob, Devon, Nikaya, Paris and Sophie. A celebration of Nola's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 28 June 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019
