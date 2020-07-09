Home

BENNETT, Nola (nee Worthington). In her 91st year. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at Ryman Possum Bourne Village Hospital. Loved wife of Alan and mother of Madeleine (both deceased). Mother of Annie Thompson, Trevor Bennett. Grandmother and great grandmother. A service for Nola will be held at 1pm on Friday 10 July at All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. There will be 15 minutes prior to the service to write a message or help decorate her casket. No flowers by request. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020
