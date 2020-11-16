Home

Nola Beatrice SMYTHE

SMYTHE, Nola Beatrice. Passed away unexpectedly on 13th November, 2020; in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Henry. Much loved Mum of Pauline (deceased) and Bruce, Doug and Louise, and Ngaire and Lloyd. Loving Nana of her 12 grandchildren and great-Nana of her many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. As you would say "You've had a good innings". Rest in Peace. In accordance with Nola's wishes a private family service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
