BARNETT, Nola (nee Goodley). Born April 25, 1929. Passed away on April 18, 2020. Peacefully at Aria Gardens, Albany, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved Mum and Mother in law of Greg and Hui, Lyn and Steve, Russ and Rita, John and Sue, and Deb and Grant. Beloved Nana, Granny of her 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She sacrificed so much to give her family a good life and future. We appreciate everything you did for us Mum. We love You, Forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Nola's life will take place at a later date, to be notified. L Oxborough 0272853556
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020