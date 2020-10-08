|
HENRY, Noelleen Anna. Noelleen passed away peacefully on 5 October at Howick Baptist Hospital aged 81 years. Loved and darling wife of Tony for 53 years. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Alistair and Leni, Leon and Kate. Loved grandma of India, Hugo and Sebastian. Requiem Mass for Noelleen will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick on Monday 12 October at 11.00 am. The incredible care, kindness and compassion of all the staff at Howick Baptist Hospital over the years has been sincerely appreciated by Tony and the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020