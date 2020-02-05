Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noeline HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeline Vivienne (Noni) (Futter) HANSEN

Add a Memory
Noeline Vivienne (Noni) (Futter) HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Noeline Vivienne (nee Futter) (Noni). Passed away peacefully on 31 January, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved by her late husband, Bill and their sons Nick and Chris, daughter-in-law Kit, Sylvia, and grandsons Adam, James and Andrew. Following a private cremation there will be a small gathering in Auckland in February to commemorate both Noni and Bill - contact Chris ([email protected]) for details. Special thanks to the staff of CHT St Johns for their care during Noni's final years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noeline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -