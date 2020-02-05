|
HANSEN, Noeline Vivienne (nee Futter) (Noni). Passed away peacefully on 31 January, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved by her late husband, Bill and their sons Nick and Chris, daughter-in-law Kit, Sylvia, and grandsons Adam, James and Andrew. Following a private cremation there will be a small gathering in Auckland in February to commemorate both Noni and Bill - contact Chris ([email protected]) for details. Special thanks to the staff of CHT St Johns for their care during Noni's final years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020