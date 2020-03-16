|
JACKSON, Noeline Mary (nee Langton). Passed away on Friday 13 March 2020, aged 97. Deeply loved wife of the late Bert. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Tony, Colin and Eileen, and the late Richard. Treasured nana of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 18 March 2020 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020