Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
07-870 2137
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Zion Church
cnr Racecourse & Ohaupo Roads
Te Awamutu
Noeline (Bamforth) KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Noeline (nee Bamforth). Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 6th August 2020. Aged 79 Years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Dave. Loved mother and mother in-law to Jocelyn and Janak, Murray and Rhonda, Alan and Janine, and Graham and Janine. Special Nana to Sora, Aaron, Alex, Zahra, Caleb, and Mitchell. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at Zion Church, corner Racecourse and Ohaupo Roads, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, the 11th of August 2020 at 1:00pm. All communications to the Kennedy Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
