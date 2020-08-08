|
KENNEDY, Noeline (nee Bamforth). Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 6th August 2020. Aged 79 Years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Dave. Loved mother and mother in-law to Jocelyn and Janak, Murray and Rhonda, Alan and Janine, and Graham and Janine. Special Nana to Sora, Aaron, Alex, Zahra, Caleb, and Mitchell. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at Zion Church, corner Racecourse and Ohaupo Roads, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, the 11th of August 2020 at 1:00pm. All communications to the Kennedy Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020