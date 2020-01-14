Home

Noeline Esmay (nee Hart) (Noeline) GANNON


1936 - 2020
Noeline Esmay (nee Hart) (Noeline) GANNON Notice
GANNON, Noeline Esmay (Noeline) (nee Hart). Born April 11, 1936. Passed away on January 08, 2020 at Waitakere Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Joanne and Garry, Brian and Tanya, Darren and Adele. Beloved grandmother of Arianne, Pieta and Sabine, Blair and Devon, Joseph, Harrison and Hannah. Great grandmother of Felix and Cara. A memorial service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at 2pm on Friday January 24 at the function rooms at Waterford at Hobsonville Point, 84 Buckley Avenue, Hobsonville.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
