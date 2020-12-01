Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Resources
More Obituaries for Noeline JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeline Elizabeth JAMIESON

Add a Memory
Noeline Elizabeth JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Noeline Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully 28 November 2020 at Resthaven, Cambridge aged 86 years. Youngest daughter of Dorothy (nee Kelly) and Alfred Jamieson of Te Miro, Fencourt. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Doreen and Archie McCaig, Frank Preece, Win and Len Croot and Vivian and Diana Jamieson (all deceased). Loved Aunty, Great Aunty and Great, Great Aunty. A life-long resident of Cambridge, now at rest. A service for Noeline will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge at 1pm, Thursday, 3rd December. Communications to P.O. Box 844, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations please to the Cambridge Tree Trust.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noeline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -