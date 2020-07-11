Home

Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
03 693 8788
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Noeline Charlotte (McConnell) O'BRIEN


1924 - 2020
Noeline Charlotte (McConnell) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Noeline Charlottle (nee McConnell). 18 December 1924 - 8 July 2020, at Geraldine. Daughter of William Robert McConnell and Sidney (Black) McConnell of Fairlie and Allandale Station. Sister to Jim (Fairlie, deceased), Bill (Dunedin, deceased), Bob (Te Araroa, deceased), Joyce Lynn (Geraldine), and Hope Pearce (Matamata). Wife of Bert (AV) O'Brien (deceased). Mother and mother-in- law to Cathryn (Geraldine, deceased) and Alastair McConnell, Barry and Helen (Ngaruawahia), Graham and Yvonne (Auckland) Grandmother to Euan (Marlborough), Ruari (Whanganui) and Fergus (Melbourne) McConnell, Michael O'Brien (London) and Johanna O'Brien-Te Kanawa (Auckland). Great-grandmother to Niamh, Amiorangi and Luella. A service will be held for Noeline at Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot Street Geraldine, on Monday, July 13, at 11.00am. Geraldine Funeral Services, Geraldine.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
