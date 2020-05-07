|
ALLEN, Noelene Ruth (nee Chinnery). On Monday 4th May. Much loved wife of William (passed). Cherished Mum of Betty, June, Graeme and Raymond. Mother in law to Graeme (passed), Andrew, Violet and Lynlea. Grandmother of Brian, Lyall, Leanne, Rosemary, Steven, Chantelle, Kimberley and Josh and Great Grandmother to 8. Mum and Dad, you'll always be in our hearts and thoughts. A memorial will take place at a later date. Family appreciate the care provided at CHT Amberlea Rest Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020