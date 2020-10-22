|
TOLHOPF, Noelene Rae. On 20th October 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph. Precious Mum of Marilyn, Garry, Selwyn, Ross, Lloyd and Laura. Mother-in-law to John, Paul, Carlene and the late Cherie. Loved Nana to her 10 grandchildren and her 12 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by us all Rest Peacefully A service to celebrate Noelene's life will be held at Puhoi Cemetery, Ahuroa Road, Puhoi on Friday 23rd October at 11:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020