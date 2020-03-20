|
HARRIS, Noelene Mary (nee Scott). March 22, 2010. It is hard to believe, but a decade has passed since you left us, and we have many new friends, pets, passions, jobs, houses, cars, gardens and memories. But you still provide a touchstone for us all. "What would Noelene have done / said?" "Noelene would have loved that." Your beautiful spirit lives on in those who love and will never forget you, nor your pearls of wisdom. John, Sarah, Matthew, Mandy, Emily, Allison, Jordan, Amy, Josh, Benjamin, Alice, Michael, Tanya, John, Mela, Lena and Katie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020