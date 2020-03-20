Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noelene HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noelene Mary (Scott) HARRIS

Add a Memory
Noelene Mary (Scott) HARRIS In Memoriam
HARRIS, Noelene Mary (nee Scott). March 22, 2010. It is hard to believe, but a decade has passed since you left us, and we have many new friends, pets, passions, jobs, houses, cars, gardens and memories. But you still provide a touchstone for us all. "What would Noelene have done / said?" "Noelene would have loved that." Your beautiful spirit lives on in those who love and will never forget you, nor your pearls of wisdom. John, Sarah, Matthew, Mandy, Emily, Allison, Jordan, Amy, Josh, Benjamin, Alice, Michael, Tanya, John, Mela, Lena and Katie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noelene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -