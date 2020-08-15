|
DALLEY, Noelene Mary. On Wednesday, 12 August 2020, peacefully at Hugh Green Care Home, after a long battle with Dementia and having just celebrated her 80th Birthday. Dearly loved Wife of John. Loved and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Neil and Kim, Mike and Suzanne, Angela and Jody, and Steve. Much loved Nana of Sean, Renee, Joshua and Kye. Your loving nature and tolerance of a debilitating illness has been an inspiration to us all. Due to Covid 19 funeral restrictions a small private service has been held at Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday, 14 August. Communications for the Dalley family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020