Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noelene DALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noelene Mary DALLEY

Add a Memory
Noelene Mary DALLEY Notice
DALLEY, Noelene Mary. On Wednesday, 12 August 2020, peacefully at Hugh Green Care Home, after a long battle with Dementia and having just celebrated her 80th Birthday. Dearly loved Wife of John. Loved and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Neil and Kim, Mike and Suzanne, Angela and Jody, and Steve. Much loved Nana of Sean, Renee, Joshua and Kye. Your loving nature and tolerance of a debilitating illness has been an inspiration to us all. Due to Covid 19 funeral restrictions a small private service has been held at Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday, 14 August. Communications for the Dalley family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noelene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -