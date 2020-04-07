|
BUTLER, Noelene Inez (nee Hansen). Passed away peacefully on Friday 3 April 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Treasured mother and Mother in-law of Lyn and Peter, Sandra and Michael, Vicki and John, Karl and Jackie and Kerry and Reece. Proud grandmother of James, Karlie, David, Phil, Matt, Anna, Luke, Aaron, Giulia, Mia and Sophie and great grandmother to Ella, Cullan, Lily, Millie, Lewis, Eve and Axl, Alexandra, Hazel, Ruby and Penelope. And loved by her wider Hansen and Butler families and friends. A dancer and a lover of life. A closed but live-streamed service will be held on Tuesday 7th April at 10am in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, Whakatane. LIVESTREAM ADDRESS - http://www.willettsfuneralservices.co.nz/view-funeral-stream/ Communications please to the Butler Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020