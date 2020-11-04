|
REA, Noelene Blanche Lauraine (nee Stanwell). Passed away very peacefully at Te Ata Rest Home on 2nd November 2020, aged 84 years. Cherished wife of Laurence. Loved Mother of the late Taryn, Kathryn, and Mark. Treasured Nana of Laura and Aaron, and great Nana to five. 'You will be sadly missed'. Special thanks to the staff at Te Ata for the care given. A Celebration of Noelene's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 6th November 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Rea family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020