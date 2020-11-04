Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Noelene Blanche Lauraine (Stanwell) REA

Noelene Blanche Lauraine (Stanwell) REA Notice
REA, Noelene Blanche Lauraine (nee Stanwell). Passed away very peacefully at Te Ata Rest Home on 2nd November 2020, aged 84 years. Cherished wife of Laurence. Loved Mother of the late Taryn, Kathryn, and Mark. Treasured Nana of Laura and Aaron, and great Nana to five. 'You will be sadly missed'. Special thanks to the staff at Te Ata for the care given. A Celebration of Noelene's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 6th November 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Rea family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
