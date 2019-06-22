|
BIRSS, Noeleen Fay. Peacefully passed away on the 20th June 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mum of Wayne and Christine, Lance, Sharon, Irene and Chris. Proud nana and great nana of Josh, Karl, Jerem, Conor, Layne, Aaron, Jasmine; Levi, Zane and Kyle. A service for Noeleen will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 26th June 2019, followed by interment at Maungaturoto RSA Cemetery. All communications to the Birss family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
