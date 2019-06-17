Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Noeleen O'KEEFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeleen Daphne (Noelene) O'KEEFE

Notice Condolences

Noeleen Daphne (Noelene) O'KEEFE Notice
O'KEEFE, Noeleen Daphne (Noelene). On 14 June 2019, peacefully at Auckland Hospital in the presence of her loving son. Loved wife of the late Byron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Jeanene. Cherished Grandmother of Abigail, Susanna and Great Grandmother of Scarlet. Loved Aunty to her many Nieces and Nephews and treasured by all who know her. A service will be held at the Homestead Community Church Corner of Point Chevalier Road and Alberta Street, Point Chevalier on Thursday 20 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.