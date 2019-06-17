|
O'KEEFE, Noeleen Daphne (Noelene). On 14 June 2019, peacefully at Auckland Hospital in the presence of her loving son. Loved wife of the late Byron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Jeanene. Cherished Grandmother of Abigail, Susanna and Great Grandmother of Scarlet. Loved Aunty to her many Nieces and Nephews and treasured by all who know her. A service will be held at the Homestead Community Church Corner of Point Chevalier Road and Alberta Street, Point Chevalier on Thursday 20 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
