SUTTON, Noeleen Anne (nee Cox). Born June 03, 1937. Passed away peacefully on January 09, 2020. Walker Road Point Chevalier 1937 - 1957 Auckland Tramping Club 1950's Hallberry Rd Mangere East 1961 - 1975 Trelawn Place Cocklebay 1975 - 2000 NZ Archives (Indexing Volunteer) 20 years New Zealand Society of Genealogists from 1980s (National and Howick Branch) Funeral at All Saints Chapel, Purewa on 18th January 2020 at 1:30pm. All communications Davis Funerals, Mt Eden 09-6389026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020