|
|
|
SUTTON, Noeleen Anne (nee Cox). Loved wife of Maurie, mother of Vernon and Grant, Grandmother of Chris, Robert, Rueben, Eden, Samson, Millie and Tyla. Great grandmother to Lucy, Felix, Braxton, Xzavier, Mia and Briar. Auntie and friend to many. Gone to join Maurie and brother Graham, where she can find more long lost relatives. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZ Society of Genealogists, or Cancer Society. Service to be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, Saturday 18 January 2020, 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020