Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Purewa All Saints Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Noeleen SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeleen Anne (Cox) SUTTON

Add a Memory
Noeleen Anne (Cox) SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Noeleen Anne (nee Cox). Loved wife of Maurie, mother of Vernon and Grant, Grandmother of Chris, Robert, Rueben, Eden, Samson, Millie and Tyla. Great grandmother to Lucy, Felix, Braxton, Xzavier, Mia and Briar. Auntie and friend to many. Gone to join Maurie and brother Graham, where she can find more long lost relatives. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZ Society of Genealogists, or Cancer Society. Service to be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, Saturday 18 January 2020, 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noeleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -