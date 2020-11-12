|
RITCHIE, Noel William. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 10th November 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Merle, for 57 years. Loving father of Trevor, David, Stuart, Craig, Sheree and their families. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at ICU and HDU Departments at Middlemore Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Medical Research Institute of NZ, would be most appreicated and may be left at the service. A service for Noel will be held at the Waiuku and Districts Rugby Club Rooms, King Street, Waiuku on Saturday 14th November at 1.00pm followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020