ROBERTSON, Noel Wilbur James. Passed away suddenly on 18th November 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father and father-in-law of Adrienne and David Wordsworth; Bryce and Raewyn, and Julianne. Much loved grandad and great-grandad to Janelle, Kyle, Isla, Micah and Isabella; Fleur, Craig, Layton and Kurt; Michael and Emma; Aaron; Joel and Michaela. "Well done good and faithful servant" Now at peace with his Lord and Saviour. A service will be held at the Dargaville Baptist Community Church, 185 - 187 Victoria Street Dargaville at 12.30 pm on Saturday 23rd November 2019, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. All communications to PO Box 349 Dargaville 0310.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019