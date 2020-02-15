|
|
|
WINGER, Noel Stanley Domett. Aged 97 years. At Potter Home Whangarei, on 13 February 2020.Loved husband of Elaine Dorothy. Father and father-in-law of Brian, Colin and Jenny; and Lynette and Phil Scot. Grandfather of six and Great grandfather of three. A celebration of Noel's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, on Wednesday 19 February 2020, at 11am. All communication to the 'Winger Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020