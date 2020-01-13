Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Waters Funerals
81 Franklin Road
Pukekohe
MAY, Noel. Passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 aged 89 years. Thank you to family and friends for your love and companionship over the recent months. Loved Brother and Brother in law of Marilyn and Peter, Kevin and Anita. Loved Father and Father in law of Brett and Judy, Kerry and Gary and Bevin and Lynda. Loved Grandfather of Karl, Jessica and Norm, Owen, Sarah, Trent and Rachel, and Jarrod. Great Grandfather of Kadin, Nikau, Dixon, Kopa, and Estelle. Another skilled craftsmen has left us, but his legacy of beautiful boats lives on. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe at 1:30 pm on Friday 17th January. In lieu of flowers please donate to Dementia New Zealand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
