SMITH, Noel Leonard Collins. Passed away peacefully in his 90th year on Saturday 4th April 2020. Loved husband of Dawn (deceased) and cherished brother of Rona Neeley. Loved father of Denise and Paul and father in law to Steven. Loved Poppa to Joanne and Scott, Hayley and Adam, Elliott, Ethan, Julie, Peter and Keshani. Old Poppa to Alyssa, Alanna, Ashley, Amanda, Natalie, Charlotte, Madison, Thomas and Nia. Our thanks go to Sandra and her team at Lady Elizabeth Hospital, for their care and devotion to Dad. Will be Sadly missed. Privately cremated. RIP. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020