HELEAN, Noel James (Joe). (Service no.414288 F/O RNZAF 486 Squadron) Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi on 26th February 2020 in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late June, treasured father of Dianne, Sharon, Cushla and father-in-law of Andre, Ian and Robert. Loved brother of Noreen, Brian (deceased) and Judith. Adored Grump of all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton on Tuesday 10th March at 10 am. 'Requiescat in pace'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020