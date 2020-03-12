Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Osborne Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Road
Rotorua
Noel Harry YOUNG


1934 - 2020
Noel Harry YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Noel Harry. 2 May 1934 - 8 March 2020. Devoted husband of the late Shirley, loving Dad to Stephen, Kenneth, and Bronwen. Dear father-in-law to Margaret, Julie, and Richard. Grandpa of Barnabas, Josiah, Michael and Andrew; and Great-Grandpa of Jackson, Daniel and Gordon. Thank you for all you were to us. You are now safe in God's hands. Special thanks to staff at Melrose/The Bayview (Tauranga) and Glenbrae (Rotorua). The funeral service for Noel will be at Osborne Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, at 2pm Saturday, 14 March. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
