Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Christ Church (Anglican)
Cnr Manuaute & Huia Sts
Tamarunui
Noel Harold STREET

STREET, Noel Harold. Nau Mai 177 On Tuesday, 4th February 2020 Noel passed away peacefully at his home in Taumarunui aged 92 years Dearly loved husband of the late Joan - for 65 years Much loved and respected Father and Father-in-law of Graeme and Glenda Street, Alison and Gary Talbot, Lynette and Julian Hughes, and precious Grandad of Nick and Jo, James and Rachel, Rachael, Anna, Helen, Matt, and proud Great Grandad of Rosie, Eva, Pearl and Charlotte. A service for Noel will be held at Christ Church (Anglican) Cnr Manuaute & Huia Sts, Tamarunui on Monday 10th February at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Street Family, Cl- L. Hughes, 304 Central Road, RD6, Rotorua 3096. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
