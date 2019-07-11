Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Noel Gregory (Greg) SMITH

SMITH, Noel Gregory (Greg). Passed away peacefully, 9 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 59 years. Loved partner and soulmate of Debbie Barnsdall. Loved father of Russell and Rachel, Darren and Jo, Kirsty and Trevor, Aaron and Kui, Stacey and Simon, loved Poppa of eight grandchildren. A service for Greg will be held at Morrinsville Baptist Church, 56 Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 13 July 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato or the Cancer Society. Please donate online or these may be left at the service. All communications to Greg Smith's family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2019
