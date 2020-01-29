|
STEVENS, Noel Gibson. Born 25.12.1927 Passed peacefully in his sleep 28 January 2020 in his 93rd year. Second son of Norman and Gladys Stevens. Only brother and family of the late Dudley Stevens. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Loving father of Gregory and Rachael. Father of Gregory and Jillian (Stevens), Grandfather of Matthew and Emma. Father of Rachael (Fleming), Grandfather of Jacob, Savarna, Poppa to Alyssa, Great Grandfather to Xavier. Welcome to the celebration of Noel's life to be held at St James Presbyterian Church, West Street, Pukekohe on Monday 3rd February at 12.30pm followed by a private burial. "I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalm 23. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in memory of Noel to St John Ambulance, PO Box 703, Pukekohe (thank you).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020