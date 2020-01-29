Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St James Presbyterian Church
West Street
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Gibson STEVENS


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Noel Gibson STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Noel Gibson. Born 25.12.1927 Passed peacefully in his sleep 28 January 2020 in his 93rd year. Second son of Norman and Gladys Stevens. Only brother and family of the late Dudley Stevens. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Loving father of Gregory and Rachael. Father of Gregory and Jillian (Stevens), Grandfather of Matthew and Emma. Father of Rachael (Fleming), Grandfather of Jacob, Savarna, Poppa to Alyssa, Great Grandfather to Xavier. Welcome to the celebration of Noel's life to be held at St James Presbyterian Church, West Street, Pukekohe on Monday 3rd February at 12.30pm followed by a private burial. "I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalm 23. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in memory of Noel to St John Ambulance, PO Box 703, Pukekohe (thank you).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -