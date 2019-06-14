FRIEND, Noel George. Passed peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on 12 June 2019 with family at his side aged 67 years. Truly loved and respected husband of Sue. Loved son of May and the Late Sid. Much loved father and father- in-law of Donna, Leigh and Nat. Adored Popsicle of Pepper. Noel will be lying in state at his home. All visitors welcome on Saturday and Sunday to say their farewells to Noel. A service for Noel will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 17 June 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Friend family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019