NIXON, Noel Frederick (Freddy). Passed away peacefully on 26 February 2020 after a long illness. Loved second son of the late Colin and Joy, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Lyn, Rex and Delwyn, and the late Geoffrey. An awesome uncle and great- uncle of 15. The family would like to thank the staff of Kumeu Village Rest Home for their wonderful care of Noel during his time there. Noel's funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 10am on Friday 28 February 2020 followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ, PO Box 1724 Auckland 1140 would be appreciated. All communications to the Nixon family C/- of the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020