Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel NIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Frederick (Freddy) NIXON

Add a Memory
Noel Frederick (Freddy) NIXON Notice
NIXON, Noel Frederick (Freddy). Passed away peacefully on 26 February 2020 after a long illness. Loved second son of the late Colin and Joy, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Lyn, Rex and Delwyn, and the late Geoffrey. An awesome uncle and great- uncle of 15. The family would like to thank the staff of Kumeu Village Rest Home for their wonderful care of Noel during his time there. Noel's funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 10am on Friday 28 February 2020 followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ, PO Box 1724 Auckland 1140 would be appreciated. All communications to the Nixon family C/- of the above funeral home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -