Noel Frank POPE

Noel Frank POPE Notice
POPE, Noel Frank. Passed away peacefully on Thursday15 August 2019 aged 87 years. Loved Husband of Ena for 66 years. Loved father of Ron and Colleen, Jan and Tony Banks, Leanne Wright and Phil. Special "Dad" to John and Annette. Grandad and Great Grandad. Brother to Marie (deceased), Dianne and Lawrence Morrow, Darryl and Marion, To celebrate Noels life, a service will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Friday 23 August at 2.00pm. Communication to the Noel Pope Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
