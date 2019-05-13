|
|
|
PRATT, Noel Desmond. Passed away on the 9th of May 2019 (aged 94). Loved husband of Moreen for 62 years. Adored father and father in law of Martin and Anne, Clinton and Darnell. Loved Poppa of Aaron and Esther, Kelly, Samuel and Katy, Mikayla and Grayson, and three lovely Great Granddaughters. Noel will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Rd, Glen Innes on Thursday the 16th of May 2019 at 1.00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Johns Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to 2 Harrison Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
