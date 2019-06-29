Home

GRUBNER, Noel David. On 27th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Ons Dorp Care Centre, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Veronica, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Annie, Michael, Paul (deceased) and Mareta, Deborah and Bryan Davis, and Grant, loved Granddad and Poppa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. We will miss you, but never forget you. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Ons Dorp Care Centre . All communications to C311 Waitakere Gardens 15 Sel Peacock Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
