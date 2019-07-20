Home

Noel Charles J.P BRIDGEMAN

Noel Charles J.P BRIDGEMAN Notice
BRIDGEMAN, Noel Charles J.P. 13 August 1945 - 13 July 2019. PhD (VUW). Died suddenly and peacefully at home in New Plymouth from acute myeloid leukemia, just missing out on his farewell party planned for the same afternoon. Loved husband of the late Doreen (died 1999). Dearest friend and beloved life companion of his wife Liz. Wonderful father and loved mentor to son Chris and Patsy, and daughter Jan and Phil. Sadly missed by stepson Russell, Annette and step grandsons. Heartfelt thanks to the 80 invited party guests who gave wonderful tributes to Noel's lifetime achievements and handled the unexpected transition from party to funeral so well. Thanks to his doctors, nurses, and the ED, Oncology and Community Support and Therapy staff at the Taranaki Base Hospital for their kindly care and to the Taranaki Hospice for assistance so promptly rendered when needed. As per Noel wished, he has been privately cremated. Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
