Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel
EASTON, Noel Bevan. (Y20745 LT RNZN) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 2342 hours, he fought a very brave fight and was surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Bev, he will be missed by his siblings Bruce, Gail, and David (deceased) and by Bev and Noel's family Rachel, Sonya, Matthew (deceased), Jonpaul, Julianne and their grandchildren Starzia, Shanaya, Lennox, Kayla, Emily, Easton, Amelia and great grandie Spencer. Stand down sailor, your watch is over, fair winds and following seas shipmate. A service for Noel will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel on Monday 16 March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand www.leukaemia.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
