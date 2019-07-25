Home

EDWARDS, Noel Arthur (Noel). Passed away peacefully, on the 23rd of July 2019. In his 89th year. Loving Husband to Brida, for 65 years. Father and Father- in-Law of Paul and Donna, Bryce and Sue, Michelle and Peter Hollinger. Sadly missed Grandad and Poppa of 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grand Children. Loved Brother to his 7 siblings. "Deep in our hearts, you will stay loved and remembered every day" A service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 25 to July 26, 2019
