Noel Arnold SCHWAMM

Noel Arnold SCHWAMM Notice
SCHWAMM, Noel Arnold. Born November 17, 1925. Peacefully at Summerset Karaka, on Wednesday 25 September 2019. Loved husband of the late Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Graham Ramsay, and Amanda and Paul Gordon. A loved grandfather of Stacey and Ray, Tania and Joe, Jenna and Bryan, Adele and Shane, Zack, Elle, and Sam. Great-grandfather of 10 and great-great-grandfather of 2. The family wish to thank the staff at Summerset for their wonderful care of Noel. A private cremation will be held but we would love family and friends to help celebrate Noel's life at Joanne and Graham's on Saturday 28 September at 3pm. All communications to Joanne on 0274382379. "So sadly missed and forever in our hearts".



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
