KEITH, Noah Cavanagh. Suddenly on 1 August 2020 aged 11 years. Precious son of Douglas and Melanie. Brother of Elijah, Petra and Gretta. Grandson of Josephine and the late Bob; Brian and the late Robyn, and Jay. Treasured by his wider whanau, the Keith, Kenning, Notman and Fisher families. A celebration of Noah's life is to be held at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Rd, Bell Block, New Plymouth on Saturday 8 August at 1.00pm. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Northpoint Baptist Facebook page. Noah's whanau are so thankful for the love and awhi being shown by the Northpoint Baptist Church and the wider Christian family, Puketapu Primary School, the Bell Block community, and people near and far. John 16:22 NIV
Communications to 'The Keith family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020