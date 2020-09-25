Home

Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Oparure Marae
Nita Rewa (Barton) HETET

Nita Rewa (Barton) HETET Notice
HETET, Nita Rewa (nee Barton). Passed away peacefully on 24 September 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Steve. Loved mother and mother-in-law to John and Sybille, Christine and John, Paul, Denise and Jan. Adored Nana to her many mokopuna. The family would like to thank Carter House, Te Puke, for the loving care shown by all the staff. A service for Nita will be held at Oparure Marae on Saturday, September 26 at 11 am, followed by burial at the family urupa, Oparure."Moe mai ra!" Level 1 conditions for tangi apply. Visitors to register on arrival. If unwell please stay home. Masks for visitors from Auckland please!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
