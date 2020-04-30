Home

Nita Prudence (Comer) PEARCE


1921 - 2020
PEARCE, Nita Prudence (nee Comer). Quietly and peacefully at home with family on 22nd April, 2020; just shy of 99 years (11 May 1921 - 22 April 2020). Loved wife of the late Stan. Beloved daughter of William and Mary Comer. Youngest sister of Elizabeth, Mavis, Betty, Robert, Melba, Bob, Mary (Dick), Rhoda, Hector, Thelma, Oliver, Nina, Pearl and Billy (all deceased). Aunty and great- aunty to her many nieces, nephews and their families. "End of an era, Thames has certainly lost a woman of great character". A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. All communications to: PO Box 57, Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
