Nita Leslie Mene (Searancke) RIO

RIO, Nita Leslie Mene (nee Searancke). On June 04, 2019 Born January 13, 1948 We cried when you passed away We still cry today Although we loved you dearly We couldn't make you stay Your golden heart stopped beating We laid you down to rest God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best Love you always from your loving husband John, your broken-hearted kids and all your mokos who miss you terribly. Every minute of every day our hearts miss you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
