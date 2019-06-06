Home

Nita Lesley RIO

Nita Lesley RIO Notice
RIO, Nita Lesley. Passed peacefully away at home surrounded by her loving whanau on Tuesday 4th, June 2019. Dearly loved wife of John Rio. Mother, sister, nan, gran-nan, aunty, godmother and dearest loving friend to many. She will lay at her home 43 Hyperion Drive Randwick Park Manurewa until Friday. The whanau will then transport her to Te Kuiti Pa Te To Kanganui-A-Noho Marae. A funeral service will be held Sunday 9th June at 11am followed by burial. All communications to Pauline Looker 0272488165



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
