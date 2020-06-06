|
FREEMAN, Nita Esme (nee Jorgenson). Formerly on Dargaville and Otaki. Passed away Thursday 4 June 2020 at home in Otaki after a short illness. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Freeman. Beloved Mother and mother in law of Peter and Vicki, (Auckland) Kim (Otaki) and Gregory (USA). Much loved Nans to Jimmy, Teresa, Olivia (deceased), Trent, Grace, Daniel, Zane, Kaitlyn and Great Gran Nans to Kayley and Caleb. Youngest Daughter of the late Peter and Barbara Jorgenson. Youngest sister of Laurie and Eileen. The service will be live-streamed Please contact family for details A service to celebrate Nita's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St Waikanae on Tuesday 9 June 2020 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to Peter Freeman 02108625038. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020