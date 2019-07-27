|
MUGRIDGE, Nita Agnes. Peacefully at Erin Park, Manurewa on 25 July 2019, aged 98. Loved wife of the late Sid. Loved Mum of Glenn and Lydia, Colin and Rae, Rick and Jacqui, John (Deceased), Dave and Anne. Loved Nana of Jason, Sean, Peter, Anna, Sophie and Ella. Many thanks for the wonderful care given to Nita at Erin Park. A service for Nita will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 31 July at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019